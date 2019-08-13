WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

It's safe to say that the Raw after SummerSlam didn't completely hit the spot. Some moments were worthy of being featured on the highly-anticipated show - such as the return of a heel Sasha Banks, while a handful of the others felt flat in comparison.

The main event of the show saw Seth Rollins take on AJ Styles in Champion vs. Champion non-title match. WWE followed a characteristic booking pattern by having The OC attack Rollins, and the match ended in a DQ win for the Universal Champion. The heels proceeded to unleash a beatdown on Rollins, who got some help from Ricochet and Braun Strowman. While Ricochet was quickly taken care of by the heels, Strowman was the real game-changer.

The Monster Among Men levelled the playing field and took out the heels. He handed Rollins the Universal title and shook hands with the champ as the fans cheered them on.

Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Ricochet teamed up to take on The OC in a six-man tag team match after the show went off the air. The babyfaces picked up the win against the United States and Raw Tag Team Champions and celebrated their win with the fans inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

After Raw went off the air 😂 pic.twitter.com/HMHr0ZF8r1 — Adriano (@AdrianoF_15) August 13, 2019

A pretty darn funny dark segment after #Raw went off the air tonight. Need more of this naturally funny AJ - part 1 of 2@davemeltzerWON @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/zVf5aZ6Exp — Tenacious P (@TenaciousPz) August 13, 2019

In a backstage interview after this week's Raw, Styles challenged Braun Strowman to a US title match for the next episode.

It seems like Braun Strowman is AJ Styles' next feud but with Seth Rollins also a part of the arc, we expect a few surprises down the road. Many possibilities can be explored as WWE approaches its next PPV, Clash of Champions, which is scheduled to take on September 15th.

Rest assured, the build-up towards WWE's next event promises to have its fair share of twists and turns.