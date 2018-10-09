×
WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
480   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:25 IST

Dean Ambrose walking away after RAW
Dean Ambrose walking away after RAW

What's the story?

This week's RAW show was quite interesting as we saw some great action and storytelling, as well as the return of former RAW GM Kurt Angle, who will now be a part of the Crown Jewel World Cup. We also saw the return of Lita and Trish Stratus who will be teaming up at WWE's Evolution PPV, against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

The grand finale was a 6-man tag team match between The Shield and the team of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. The show ended with confusion as Ambrose rolled out of the ring and walked away, leaving his two Shield brothers behind in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

In the past few weeks, the WWE have teased The Shield breaking up, with Ambrose showing that he's disappointed that he does not hold a title while the other two members of The Shield do.

The Dogs of War also offered Ambrose a chance to join them as well.

The heart of the matter

This past week on RAW, following their defeat to The Dogs of War, where Ambrose was pinned, The Lunatic Fringe walked away from his two Shield brothers to end the show.

After RAW went off the air, Rollins and Reigns were still in the ring with a look of disbelief and confusion.

Backstage, Ambrose was interviewed, and a dejected Ambrose repeatedly said, "I don't get it, I don't get it." Ambrose then walked away before saying "maybe I don't fit in anywhere, anymore."

What's next?

At the Crown Jewel event next month, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal title against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. We could maybe see Ambrose and Rollins team up together to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the RAW Tag Team belts at the event in Saudi Arabia.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
