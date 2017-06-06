WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air (5th June, 2017)

Although Balor was absent tonight, the fans in the arena still got to see him once the cameras stopped rolling.

by Matthew Thomas News 06 Jun 2017, 11:19 IST

Joe got the better of Rollins tonight before Raw went off the air

What's the story?

The main event of Raw saw Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe face off in an encounter that saw the Samoan Submission Machine get the better of the Kingslayer. After the cameras stopped rolling, Rollins avenged his defeat with the help of the Finn Balor, who did not appear on the episode, which eventually led to the two faces having a bit of fun with the Demon King’s entrance theme.

In case you didn’t know...

Although Joe had the upper-hand for a good portion of his match against Rollins, he was almost undone by The Kingslayer’s final flurry of offence. However, the new Number one contender was aided by a distraction from Bray Wyatt, which allowed him to lock in the Coquina Clutch.

The heart of the matter

As Joe stood tall above the recently felled Rollins, Wyatt made his way down to the ring once the cameras stopped rolling and got in his face. The two big men stared each other down before double teaming on the Architect.

However, Rollins was rescued by Balor who came out to a gigantic pop. The faces then joined forces and went on to clear the ring, after which both stars delivered their finishing moves.

The night ended on a good note for the fans in the arena as the faces prevailed and then went on to have some fun with Balor’s entrance theme. As they celebrated gaining the upper-hand, Finn proceeded to teach Rollins when exactly to raise his hands in the air during the song.

What’s next?

This interference could indicate that Wyatt might feud with Rollins in the coming weeks but considering the build-up in the past that hints at a Wyatt-Balor feud, WWE could go either way with this. Things should get much clearer after the next episode.

Author’s take

WWE always try to leave their fans smiling as they leave the arena with ‘feel good’ moments like this one and the Demon King made this one extra special. As for which feud the WWE decides to go with, both seem like interesting options right now and Raw seems like its just about to heat up in the weeks to come.

