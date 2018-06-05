WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air?

A six man Tag Team match took place after the cameras stopped rolling.

The former Shield brothers reunited once again for a six-man tag match

What's the story?

The penultimate episode of WWE Raw before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was an underwhelming one. There were a few great moments and some good in-ring action, but as a whole, the show felt like it could have been better.

However, the action did not stop after the cameras stopped rolling, as the arena crowd were treated to some tag team action after the show went off the air.

In case you didn’t know…

After missing Raw last week, Roman Reigns was back in action this week. Reigns teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on the team of Jinder Mahal and Elias in the opening match of the show. Elias and Mahal managed to pick up a win, after a distraction from Sunil Singh who was at ringside.

Later in the show, Bobby Lashley continued his feud with MITB opponent Sami Zayn this week, confronting him about all his lies. Zayn threw a few insults at Lashley about his Instagram posts and the like, before calling Lashley a liar and walking off into the crowd.

The heart of the matter

Raw came to us from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas this week. After the show went off the air, the action in the ring was not over yet, as Roman Reigns teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to take on the team up of Jinder Mahal, Elias and Sami Zayn.

Reigns, Rollins and Lashley managed to pick up the victory in the 6-man Tag Team match-up. We thanks Wrestling Inc. for the update.

What's next?

Roman Reigns will take on Jinder Mahal, Lashley will take on Sami Zayn, while Rollins will put his Title on the line against Elias at Money in the Bank later this month.

We have one more episode of Raw left before the PPV, and it will be interesting to see how the go-home show will carry the storylines forward. Surprisingly, none of these six Superstars are a part of the Men's MITB Ladder match.

What did you think of this week's episode of Raw? Let us know in the comments section below.