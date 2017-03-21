WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air, March 20, 2017

The Beast Incarnate makes an emphatic statement to the fans in Brooklyn after Monday Night RAW.

by Prityush Haldar News 21 Mar 2017, 10:19 IST

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar made their way down to the ring after RAW went off the air

What’s the story?

As Monday Night RAW went off the air, the Brooklyn crowd were treated to the arrival of the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Lesnar and Heyman walked down to the ring and the latter cut a promo daring anyone in the locker room to step out and confront the Beast.

Big Show accepted the challenge and got an F5 for his troubles. This attack left the World’s Largest Athlete lying motionless on the mat.

In case you didn’t know...

It was another action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW, with appearances from Triple H and the Undertaker. With just 13 days remaining for Wrestlemania, things have started to heat up in the WWE. RAW closed with Roman Reigns spearing the Undertaker after the Deadman choke slammed Braun Strowman.

The Phenom showed that he would not stay down against the ‘Big Dog’ as he got back up and started into Reigns’ soul as the show went off the air.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar has been in a terrible state of mind after Goldberg made a mockery of him at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ was humiliated by the WCW veteran, who has two pay per view wins over him.

Paul Heyman told anyone that would listen that Lesnar was focused on not just winning the Universal Championship from Goldberg but also sending out a message during their next encounter.

Big Show has become a recurring victim of the Beast at RAW events. For several dark segments, Lesnar has emerged after the show and taken out his frustration on the giant. Paul Heyman watched in amazement as Lesnar once against took out Show sending out signals of what is to come at Wrestlemania for Goldberg.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will have a chance to redeem himself at the Icon vs. Icon match in the main event of Wrestlemania 33. The match is going to be the third and perhaps final match between the two behemoths in the WWE.

With Goldberg having the better of Lesnar on the previous two occasions, Brock is more focused than ever to gain some retribution at the Ultimate Thrill Ride, Wrestlemania 33.

Author's take

As reported on many forums earlier, Lesnar has been a regular feature of Monday Night RAW in some capacity. Be it dark segments or interviews; the Beast Incarnate has been able to make his presence felt.

He even managed to slam Goldberg to the mat with an F5 a couple of weeks ago. Lesnar’s appearances on RAW are glaring reminders of the fact that he is almost certain to go over Goldberg at the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ in Orlando.

