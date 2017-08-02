WWE News: What happened after Smackdown went off the air?

These two wrestlers go at it once more in the dark segment after Smackdown.

by Nishant Jayaram News 02 Aug 2017, 12:33 IST

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton faced off in a dark match post Smackdown

What's the story?

This week's Smackdown main event saw a mouthwatering clash between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, with the latter winning the match and is now set to face Jinder Mahal at Summerslam for the WWE Championship.

After the tapings of Smackdown and 205 Live, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faced off in a dark match against his opponent from the Battleground PPV, Randy Orton.

Dark Match for tonight is Orton vs Jinder in what was supposed to be for the title is now just a non-title match... O K pic.twitter.com/ah9PmB9N2w — #TheKamalaGuy (@MrJazStokes) August 2, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Smackdown had a lot of interesting battles amd the show kicked off with the match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, with Styles retaining his title, in controversial fashion.

The much-awaited main event saw Cena and Nakamura go head-to-head in a classic. Cena looked to have secured the match after landing an Attitude Adjustment, but Nakamura kicked out and landed a Kinshasa to win his match, in front of thousands of cheering fans, as well as the man he'll face at Summerslam, Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton did not compete in any match during the tapings for this week's Smackdown but they did battle each other in a dark match post the tapings.

The match wasn't for the title but Orton defeated "The Modern Day Maharajah" by disqualification, as the Singh Brothers interfered once again. But Orton did land an RKO on Jinder Mahal, much to the delight of the audience.

#SDLive dark match mainevent: WWF champion @jindermahal vs #TheViper #RandyOrton #wwe @wrestlinginc A post shared by Josh (@latenightjosh) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

The WWE Champion appeared in backstage interviews during Smackdown and said that he wouldn't mind facing Cena or Nakamura at Summerslam.

He was also at the corporate box with the Singh Brothers to watch the No. 1 Contender's match between Cena and Nakamura.

Randy Orton, responded to Rusev's open challenge to fight him at Summerslam, but before leaving the ring, he landed an RKO on "The Bulgarian Brute".

What's next?

Randy Orton will face Rusev at Summerslam, while Jinder Mahal will defend his title at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Summerslam 2017 will be held at the Barclays Center in New York on August 20th.

Author's take

Many WWE fans will be quite glad that the feud between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton has almost come to an end as the two are part of different feuds.

Summerslam is turning out to be quite a card and we can't wait for August 20th.