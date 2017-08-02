WWE News: Baron Corbin attacks Nakamura following Smackdown; Cena makes save

After Nakamura and Cena finished up on Smackdown, what kind of statement did Baron Corbin make?

What happened after these two titans finished their match on SmackDown?

What's the story?

Following Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena's hard-hitting match on SmackDown Live's main event, Baron Corbin decided it was a perfect opportunity to lay out Nakamura with his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Fortunately for the King of Strong Style, Cena wasn't about to let that injustice stand.

(Smackdown Live spoilers ahead!)

In case you didn't know...

Last week on Smackdown, Nakamura defeated Corbin in a one-on-one match, presumably ending their long feud once and for all.

Because of the victory, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan scheduled Nakamura in a match with Cena the following week to determine WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's SummerSlam opponent.

The heart of the matter

Cena and Nakamura put on a pretty incredible match, with Nakamura hitting Cena with the Kinshasa to gain the victory.

Cena congratulated Nakamura with a very sportsmanlike gesture (bowing and everything!) before leaving the new #1 contender in the ring to celebrate. That's when Corbin struck and the following happened.

Another handshake from Cena and the segment was over, with Nakamura once again celebrating as viewers waited for the start of 205 Live.

What's next?

With Cena heading off to star in the Transformers spin-off film, Bumblebee, soon, it's hard to say if we'll see him in a match at SummerSlam - but there's no reason he can't make an appearance.

As for Nakamura, he's now scheduled for his very first main roster PPV main event.

Author's take

With a stacked Universal Title match already set for SummerSlam, WWE's got some leeway to try something with this WWE Championship match.

This is another match that's hard to predict - does WWE attempt to pull off a major surprise and give Nakamura the title? Do they keep it on Mahal to keep building him up? Will Corbin play into this somehow? We'll find out at SummerSlam in three weeks.