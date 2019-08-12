WWE News: What happened after SummerSlam went off the air

Your new Universal Champion!

SummerSlam was a solid show that, unlike most other WWE PPVs, didn't end up being an exhausting viewing experience.

Albeit a few missteps, WWE got almost everything right at the Biggest Party Of The Summer. There were a few surprises along the way as well.

The biggest of the list was an 'injured' Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar cleanly to become a two-time Universal Champion in the main event of the evening. The Universal title bout was the undisputed match of the night that had the fans at the edge of their seats from bell to bell.

It was fast-paced and included a host of high-impact spots and moments that are a staple feature in Rollins' matches. Brock Lesnar showed up to work for change and proved yet again that he has the quality to deliver entertaining matches when he asked to.

The night ended with Rollins standing tall with the Universal title back in his possession. However, the celebrations didn't stop with the show going off the air.

WWE posted an exclusive video of the Beastslayer soaking in the electric atmosphere inside the Scotiabank Arena after the show ended.

There was a quintessential moment where Rollins stood on top of the announcers' table with the belt hoisted in the air as pyro went off in the background. He proceeded to make his way backstage while also interacting with the fans.

The energy in the air was infectious and Rollins was visibly moved by the reaction he got from the fans in Toronto. and Check out the video of the post-SummerSlam scenes below:

It would be interesting to see how WWE books Seth Rollins' second reign as the Universal Champion.

Thankfully, Baron Corbin won't be anywhere near the title. We hope WWE books Rollins in fresh storylines this time around and the first step towards rebuilding him as a credible champion will be taken on the RAW after SummerSlam.

So who will he face? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below