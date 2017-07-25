WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air?

Here's what happened after the epic partial reunion.

Don't leave him hanging, Dean!

What's the story?

The main event of this week's Raw had a nostalgic edge as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunited for the first time in 3 years for a tag team match against the Miztourage.

The former Shield Brethren won the bout after Dean Ambrose pinned The Miz owing to a Dirty Deeds. After the match, Ambrose and Rollins hugged each other and the Kingslayer then stretched out his arm for the legendary Shield Fist bump.

Instead of reciprocating, the Lunatic Fringe walked away backstage, leaving his former best friend hanging. And no, Ambrose did not return after the cameras went off the air to give the fans in attendance a special treat.

There was no dark match, contrary to regular trend. However, Seth Rollins had a message for the fans.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins and Ambrose teamed up for the first time in almost three years tonight and it was a treat to watch. The double suicide dive from the Former WWE Champions to the outside rolled the clock back a bit.

Here are the highlights of the match in case you missed it:

The heart of the matter

The fans who watched tonight's Raw may have expected Ambrose to respond to Rollins' fist bump request, but the Lunatic Fringe still seemed to have his doubts.

Any expectations of it happening after the cameras stopped Rollins too were squashed after the post show reports. Rollins instead thanked the fans for coming out and for being so vocal all throughout the night before joining Ambrose backstage.

Also, there was no dark match as mentioned above.

What's next?

The uncertain end to the Rollins-Ambrose segment has left the door open for many possibilities on the road to SummerSlam.

Does the WWE plan on giving Rollins and Ambrose a tag team titles shot against Cesaro and Sheamus, considering the current champions were spotted seeing the main event backstage?

Do WWE plan on one on a heel turn and subsequent match between the two?

Only time will tell.

Author take

I love where this is going as WWE is slowly burning towards something and not giving it all away in one segment. Next week's Raw will give us a clear idea of what's in store for the two.

I'm all sold on a tag team titles match as the card is already quite stacked for another singles match. Instead, a lucrative title match sounds like big bucks.

What are your thoughts? Where do you think this is all going? The comments section is where you pour it all down, folks!

Fetching more content...