WWE News: What happened when Braun Strowman came to India and Bollywood?

Braun Strowman recently visited India!

What's the story?

A few weeks ago, the Monster among Men, WWE superstar Braun Strowman came on a visit to India. While there he performed his duties as an ambassador to WWE and even made a visit to a regular weekly television show.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman is one of WWE's most popular stars, and like his size, his presence is also enormous. WWE has looked to expand their horizons and increase their presence globally, including the United Kingdom and India. Last year, they held a live event in India, which saw amazing matches from all of the WWE stars.

This year, in July, Braun Strowman came to India on a trip where he talked to journalists and promoted WWE.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently released footage from Braun's visit to India. He was greeted warmly with flowers and made to feel at home. He talked about how he came to realise how passionate Indian fans were about WWE.

He also visited a Cancer Centre, where he met with the patients and with the children who were all really pleased to meet him. As Braun had revealed on an earlier occasion, it is spreading happiness to children that he loves about his job in WWE.

He then also went to WWE Sunday Dhamaal which is a recap show for Raw and SmackDown Live and hosted it. He attended several other events and talked about his excellent experience in visiting the country.

What's next?

Braun Strowman is the current holder of the Men's Money in the Bank contract after he won it at Money in the Bank. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with Kevin Owens, as a result of which the two will face each other at SummerSlam on the 19th of August. Braun's Money in the Bank contract is set to be on the line, and if he loses, or is disqualified or counted out, then Owens wins the contract.

What do you think of Braun's trip to India? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.