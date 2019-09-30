WWE News: What happened when Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt had another confrontation at a Live Event?

For the third time!

Another live event confrontation

WWE has seemingly loved to tease Seth Rollins vs The Fiend at Live Events lately. In two back-to-back shows in Canada, Rollins even faced The Fiend, but both ended in DQ against Bray Wyatt after he refused to let go of the Mandible claw in the corner of the ring as per the referee's instructions.

Moreover, the bigger surprise is that he has been no-selling all the curb stomps. This time around, it happened in Tucson, Arizona and the following is what went down.

The Fiend haunts Tucson and Seth Rollins

As with the last couple of times, Rollins entered first and a Firefly Fun House vignette (seemingly one that hasn't aired before) saw the Ramblin' Rabbit warn Rollins before getting crushed by Wyatt.

Wyatt stared into a camera and the transition to The Fiend was shown. He didn't even get an elaborate entrance this time, as the lights just went off and he was in front of Rollins. The referee rang the bell and the lights went out once again. When it came back, Wyatt was in the corner of the ring.

The same process repeated and he was in the other corner and the match would finally begin. It was mostly Wyatt getting his offense in, with Rollins' usual offense not getting that much damage, as Wyatt kept getting back up. He hit the curb stomp for the first time and Wyatt just got back up.

He tried again, but Wyatt caught him and locked in the mandible claw. As with their last two matches, it ended in a DQ finish against Wyatt as he refused to let go of the hold.

After the match, Rollins fought back and hit five more curb stomps, keeping The Fiend down. When he bent down to check, Wyatt locked in the mandible claw and the lights went out and the eerie noises played in the background. He then disappeared into the entrance ramp, turning back and leaving Rollins flustered.

Are you excited about their Hell in a Cell 2019 clash? Are you team Rollins or team Fiend?

