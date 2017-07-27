WWE News: What match does Stone Cold think should main event WrestleMania 34?

The 4-time WrestleMania headliner has his own idea for the main event of next year's show

by Harald Math News 27 Jul 2017, 15:37 IST

Stone Cold spoke to Jim Ross about the Show of Shows

What's the story?

WrestleMania 34 is still far away in the distance, but fans and critics alike are already discussing what match could close out the show. Stone Cold Steve Austin chimed in on his recent podcast and said that he would book a match between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE's biggest show in 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Stone Cold Steve Austin may well be the most successful North American professional wrestler of all time, by drawing power at least. Austin was the number one wrestler during WWE's most successful era, sitting pretty on top and feuding with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era.

Since his early retirement Austin has embarked on a number of wrestling and non-wrestling ventures, one of which is his podcast, the Steve Austin Show. The Steve Austin Show is one of the most popular wrestling podcasts out there and features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

In his recent podcast (which can be listened to here), Austin spoke in depth about Samoa Joe and the way he has been booked in WWE so far. Austin stated that if he were in charge of booking WrestleMania 34, the Samoan Submission Machine would certainly find himself in the main event of the big show on April 8.

"My WrestleMania main event would be Joe and Brock and I would build it and by the time we got there, people would be going crazy to see it"

Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar recently headlined the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, and their feud has done a lot to get Joe over as a top tier performer on the WWE main roster. The success of the program has led to Joe sticking around on the top of the card, with a SummerSlam main event place in his future.

What's next?

Whilst the match would be an immensely popular choice to headline WrestleMania 34, it is unlikely that Joe vs. Lesnar will sit on top of the New Orleans card. The long rumoured WM34 main event sees Lesnar defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, as WWE desperately tries to coronate Reigns on the biggest stage once again.

Author's take

As much as I would love to see Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar beat each other up on the Grandest Stage of Them All, this match simply isn't going to happen. Lesnar will go up against Roman Reigns once again, and Joe will more than likely find himself in a multi-man match in the middle of the card.

