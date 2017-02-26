5 WWE Superstars who must appear on the Stone Cold Podcast

It's high time WWE brings back the Stone Cold Podcast, and these five Superstars would make for great guests.

Stone Cold Steve Austin last hosted his podcast on the WWE Network in August 2016

In December 2014, the Stone Cold Podcast debuted on the WWE Network, quickly becoming the streaming service's most controversial show to date. Stone Cold Steve Austin welcomed Mr. McMahon to the show as his premiere guest and discussed a variety of taboo topics that would normally never be brought up on WWE TV.

Following the success of that interview, Austin's podcast became an exciting staple of the Network, and over the next year, he sat down with a number of notable names from Triple H to AJ Styles.

However, the last Stone Cold Podcast featured Dean Ambrose in early August and the show hasn't been renewed since.

One can only hope that the podcast is merely taking a hiatus due to Stone Cold's busy schedule and not because it suffered the same fate as Legends with JBL (i.e. cancellation). That said, these would be five fantastic guests for the Stone Cold Podcast.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is WWE Raw’s newest acquisition

It's no secret that Stone Cold Steve Austin has been a major advocate of Samoa Joe for the past few years and pulled for him to be signed by WWE when Joe departed TNA in February 2015.

Sure enough, it wasn't long before the Samoan Submission Machine made his way over to WWE and debuted on the NXT brand.

Also read: Stone Cold Steve Austin's Net Worth

Joe may be a fresh face in WWE, especially given that he made his main roster debut only just recently, but he is far from a rookie in the business. He has been beating people up all around the world since the dawn of the millennium and has had a fascinating journey to the WWE.

Austin proved in his podcast with AJ Styles that he won't shy away from talking about TNA, so it would be great to hear him and Joe discuss Joe’s tenure in the Nashville-based organization, what led to him coming to WWE, and what he has in store for fans now that he has arrived on Raw.