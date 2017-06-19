5 WWE Superstars who must appear on the Stone Cold Podcast - Part 2

There's still some steam left in Austin's podcast and here are a few wrestlers who should make it to the podcast!

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 17:35 IST

Austin’s podcast is one of the best out there

The Stone Cold Podcast is arguably one of the most interesting features of the WWE Network, with a string of top Superstars both past and present sitting down to talk all things wrestling with The Texas Rattlesnake. Austin has had Vince McMahon, Triple H, AJ Styles, and even Paige – who was likely a substitute for an even bigger name.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a new edition of the podcast (on the Network) since August, which may be because of how the Dean Ambrose interview went down. A lot of people thought it was awkward, with Austin constantly pushing Ambrose for answers and giving him motivational speeches that he didn’t seem to appreciate.

Also Read: 5 WWE Superstars who must appear on the Stone Cold Podcast – Part 1

Still, we can always look forward to the future, and if Stone Cold ever does return to our screens in this capacity, then these are the wrestlers we want to see. A few of the entries may come across as obvious choices, but that’s only because we know just how excited people would be to see them reveal all.

With that being said, here are the five most interesting guests they could get for Stone Cold’s Podcast.

#1 The Rock

The Rock and Stone Cold had an incredible rivalry in the late 90s

The Rock and Stone Cold have had some of the greatest wars that we’ve ever seen inside the squared circle, with their three WrestleMania main events better than the last. They are two of the biggest pioneers in the history of the industry, and we deserve to hear some great road stories from the two.

They could also delve into some real issues between the two aswell. Was there a plan for a fourth Mania match following WM27? What was Rock’s view on the Cena feud? Will The Great One ever return for one last match or was the disappointing bout against Erick Rowan his last ride?

All of these questions and more need answering.