WWE News: Former WWE Star Teases a Return for the XFL

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
753   //    17 Sep 2018, 03:47 IST

Snits
Snitsky during the first year of his run with the company.

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar Gene Snitsky has said he is greatly interested in appearing in the upcoming XFL promotion when it debuts in 2020.

In case you didn't know...

Snitsky debuted on WWE TV in September 2004, attacking Kane. The two would continue to feud after Snitsky attacked Kane's wife, Lita, before he teamed with SmackDown superstar Heidenrich, who was feuding with Kane's brother The Undertaker at the time.

After being sporadically used in 2005, Snitsky joined the ECW brand in 2006, before rejoining the RAW brand the next year, with a new grotesque look.

In 2008, Snitsky was released by the company and has spent a decade competing on the independent scene, before announcing his retirement from wrestling earlier this year.

The XFL is a new football league, sharing its name with the 2001 league formed by Vince McMahon.

The original XFL lasted for just one season, with issues including poor play performance and expenses being seen as some of the factors behind its closure.

The heart of the matter

In an Instagram post, the 48-year-old, former RAW superstar showed off his muscles whilst wearing an XFL t-shirt, and said how he was "seriously considering trying out for the XFL, and used a hashtag of his catchphrase, 'it wasn't my fault'.

Before joining the WWE, Snitsky played football at the college level for the University of Minnesota.

He also played in the CFL (Canadian Football League) and was part of the 1995 preseason roster for the Birmingham Barracudas.

What's next?

The new XFL is scheduled to launch in 2020. Will this particular edition of XFL be more successful than the initial edition? We will not know the answer until the league finally launches three years later.

Are you excited about the XFL? Let us know in the comments.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
