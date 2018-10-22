WWE News: NXT Superstar wants to shave John Cena bald

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 316 // 22 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Big Match John shows his new locks at Super Show-Down.

What's the story?

NXT Superstar and former Impact World Champion EC3 has tweeted that he would like to shave John Cena bald.

In case you didn't know

EC3 originally worked in WWE as Derrick Bateman, appearing on season 4 of the reality show version of NXT, mentored by fellow NXT alum, Daniel Bryan.

After being released from the company in 2013, Bateman joined Impact Wrestling as Ethan Carter the third, the kayfabe uncle of Impact owner, Dixie Carter.

As Carter, he feuded with some of Impact's top stars, including Kurt Angle and Sting, and aligned himself with Rockstar Spud, who would join WWE in 2018 as Drake Maverick.

He would also capture the Impact World Championship on two occasions.

In 2018, he returned to WWE, keeping his EC3 name, and competes in NXT.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet by the Cenation Leader, Big Match John spoke about giving your absolute all in every situation, to which EC3 curtly responded "I want to shave your head."

This response is presumably due to Cena's new hairstyle, which has been much discussed by fans and compared to that of former nemesis John 'Bradshaw' Layfield.

I want to shave your head. — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

Responding to Carter, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick said "You need to let this go," with Maverick including a photo of him having his head shaved by the One Percenter during their feud together in Impact Wrestling.

What's next?

Cena will be appearing as one of eight participants in the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on November 2, at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though the company has been urged to move or postpone the show following the disappearance and alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Royal Family.