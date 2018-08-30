WWE News: Which RAW superstar does Jeff Jarrett see as a future Main Eventer?

Jarrett backstage, at the WWE Hall Of Fame.

WWE Hall of Famer 'Double-J' Jeff Jarrett has said that RAW superstar Elias is close to becoming a main eventer, whilst speaking on the Pancakes and Powerslams show.

Jeff Jarrett was a WWF star until 1999, when he left for WCW. He founded TNA in 2002, where he was a multiple-time TNA World Champion.

Jarrett returned to the WWE in 2018, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the night before WrestleMania 34.

Jarrett said how Elias is very close to becoming a main eventer on the company's main show.

Not to say that [Elias isn’t already] a main-eventer, but when they have that real rivalry, because if you look back and look at Stone Cold and Rock, Stone Cold and Vince McMahon, Hogan and Savage, Hogan and Warrior, you can just go all the way down that line.

You gotta look at where Lex Luger was at [in WWE] and when he jumped to WCW. Overnight, he became Sting’s ally, and Sting was on the fence in the nWo storyline.

The Hall of Famer was also asked about a potential on-screen return after it was rumored he would be taking the vacant SmackDown Live General Manager role, which was filled by Paige.

"You would have to be a moron not to say absolutely... do I think it’s gonna happen? No. But, would it sure be intriguing? Multiple ways to go and, as a famous promoter has once said, ‘never say never.'”

It would be interesting to see how Elias, who many would regard as a solid mid-carder would do if given a shot at the Universal championship.

Elias will be one of the stars competing at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, where he should be teaming with Kevin Owens (who quit RAW this week) to take on Bobby Lashley and John Cena.