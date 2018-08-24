WWE News: Who does Alberto Del Rio want to face in potential WWE return?

Del Rio as United States Champion, during his second run with the company.

What's the story?

Former WWE and Impact superstar, Alberto Del Rio appeared on the Roman Show. On the show, he said that he would love to face Rey Mysterio if he was to return to the WWE for one final run.

In case you didn't know

Del Rio made his debut in WWE in 2010, appearing on SmackDown as a Mexican aristocrat, who flaunted his wealth and had hundreds of cars.

In his debut, Del Rio defeated Mysterio, making the former World Champion tap to the cross-Arm breaker.

During his tenure, Del Rio won four world championships, as well as the United States title, Money in the Bank and the 2011 40-man Royal Rumble.

Del Rio left the company in 2014, but returned the next year, before leaving again in 2016.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Roman Show, Del Rio teased one more return to the company and said Mysterio was the first name that crossed his mind.

"He is one of my best friends, a fantastic athlete and a real life legend. He would be the perfect person to do a world tour [with] to say goodbye to the pro wrestling business."

When asked about his relationship with the company, Del Rio said how he has always had a good relationship with Chairman, Vince McMahon. He also hinted that he would go back to WWE and possibly have a final run in the company.

"I have always stayed the same because I have a good relationship with Vince McMahon, the owner of the biggest, most prestigious company in the world. I am pretty sure I’ll be back one day before I decide to retire. I will go back there to have a last final run. Maybe I’ll have the opportunity to work with all those wrestlers I used to work when I was working for that company."

What's next?

It would be interesting to see whether WWE would allow the former star to return. Despite his immense talent and charisma, Del Rio hasn't exactly helped his case, with a wellness policy violation, and a series of drunken rants where he insulted WWE COO, Triple H.