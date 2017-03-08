WWE News: Reason why The Undertaker was not at WWE Fastlane

While you didn't see Undertaker at WWE Fastlane, it didn't take long for him to resurface...

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Mar 2017

Undertaker was held out from WWE Fastlane, but for good reason...

What’s the story?

Coming into WWE Fastlane, there was speculation that there could be a lot of surprise returns ranging from Kurt Angle to Finn Balor. Among that list of surprises was The Undertaker, as many thought he’d get involved in the Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns match.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the reason behind Undertaker not returning at WWE Fastlane was because they didn’t want to do too many interference angles on the pay per view.

In case you didn’t know...

The reason why many were predicting The Undertaker to interfere at Fastlane was based on the stare down that he had with Roman Reigns after being tossed over the top rope at the Royal Rumble. Some thought that Fastlane would be used as the place to further that feud, but instead, WWE opted to hold it off until the next night on Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter...

What Meltzer said makes complete sense as there were interferences in the Raw Women’s Championship and WWE Universal Championship matches. Having Undertaker get involved in the Strowman vs. Reigns match would have meant there was swerves in the final three matches to close the show.

What’s next?

While it is not known if Undertaker will be on Monday Night Raw next week, it is a safe bet to expect Roman Reigns to cut some sort of a promo in response to getting Chokeslammed by The Deadman.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is a fine line between too much interference and not enough great moments for a WWE pay per view. Fastlane was a pretty average show at best, and probably could have used a shot in the arm with an appearance by The Undertaker. At the same time, it was a great way to end the first Monday Night Raw where WrestleMania is the next pay per view on the schedule.