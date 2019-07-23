WWE News: Wild segment featuring Stone Cold after RAW Reunion goes off the air (Video)

What's the story?

The WWE RAW Reunion show was one hell of a nostalgia trip as WWE Hall of Famers, past champions, and current Superstars all came together for a fantastic show.

The show ended off with Stone Cold Steve Austin and the rest of the legends all in the ring, with the Texas Rattlesnake speaking from the heart and thanking the other legends as well as the fans to close the show.

But there was more fun to be had after RAW went off the air, as Stone Cold Steve Austin wild celebrations continued with the rest of the legends as well as WWE personnel.

In case you didn't know...

Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the many former legends that were a part of the RAW Reunion show this past Monday. Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, DX, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X-Pac, John Cena, Torrie Wilson, and Alundra Blayze were a few of the legends that were on show at the RAW Reunion.

Stone Cold closed the show, along with the other legends, drinking beer and thanking fans and his fellow wrestlers, as well as the people working backstage in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Following the RAW Reunion show, Stone Cold celebrated wildly with the rest of the legends and then the WWE Universe as he first drenched former ring announcer Lillian Garcia in beer and then crushed a can of beer with his foot before drinking it, much to the joy of the crowd in Tampa.

He then celebrated with the camera operators and drank some more beer, before popping out his trademark middle finger celebration to the crowd for a long period of time, as per Tom Stoup of PWTorch.

He then climbed up on the announce table to drink even more beers!

Stone Cold chuggin beers never gets old #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/gGpdq8pwY5 — Justin Zaki (@Justin_Zaki) July 23, 2019

What's next?

The Texas Rattlesnake spoke after his celebrations and said that he is looking forward to the next reunion and urged the WWE to hold more such events.