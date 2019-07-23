×
4 reasons behind the unscripted ending to WWE RAW Reunion

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
10.13K   //    23 Jul 2019, 09:43 IST

And that's the bottom line!
And that's the bottom line!

WWE RAW ended in a rather unconventional way. It's very rare that we get to see simple, straightforward endings to the show, but this week, it was even more odd because it was an actual happy ending with no shennanigans whatsoever.

Also read: 5 things WWE subtly told us on the RAW reunion

Interestingly enough, the ending to RAW was completely unscripted and it was clear that with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin taking the lead in this scenario, there was not going to be any script whatsoever. Austin, in fact, has always been insistent on never getting a word-for-word script, even stating that he has thrown them away when it was handed to him.

Also read: 6 highly controversial decisions that Vince McMahon was right about

Austin is an old-school wrestler so it makes sense for him to detest scripts and have the right to refuse them even when many current stars don't have the privilege to do so. With that being said, here are a few reasons why WWE went with an unscripted promo to end RAW.

#4 A double-stunner was way too predictable

Walk in. Raise hell. Leave.
Walk in. Raise hell. Leave.

One of the most iconic things about 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the fact that he was always a no-nonsense killer who would walk in, wreack havoc and leave without even having to say a word. Just his mere presence alone was enough and there would always be the big pop when the stunner would burst out.

We've seen it many times over and over with both babyfaces and heels being on the receiving end of a stunner.

Many fans believed that there would be an angle of sorts that would lead to Austin dishing out atleast two or more stunners. That didn't happen and it was for a very good reason.

It was perhaps the best option for them not to go that route because it would have been far too generic.

See WWE RAW REUNION Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW REUNION Results page
Tags:
WWE Raw Alicia Fox Stone Cold Steve Austin
