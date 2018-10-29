×
WWE News: Women of WWE pay tribute to Roman Reigns at WWE Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
108   //    29 Oct 2018, 16:50 IST

It was an interesting night at WWE Evolution
It was an interesting night at WWE Evolution

What's the story?

Roman Reigns revealed his leukaemia battle publically for the first time last week before he was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship, but The Big Dog still has a lot of family in WWE who miss him dearly.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is related to the likes of Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and The Usos, and the relations between these stars have been noted on WWE TV before even though Tamina only returned to the ring a few weeks ago in order to be part of Evolution she was still able to have an impressive showing in the Battle Royal.

Over the past week, a number of stars have paid tribute to Roman Reigns as he begins his second battle with cancer, most notably Braun Strowman who appears to be lost without his familiar dancing partner at his side.

The heart of the matter

The women's battle royal was one of the highlights of the first ever Women's pay-per-view as a number of legends were able to make their return, but the most memorable moment of the match came when Jax and Snuka were once again face to face in the ring and they took the opportunity to pay tribute to the former World Champion.

Jax went on to win the match after she was able to eliminate both Ember Moon and Zelina Vega, but it was Vega's elimination that made a lot of the headlines since the former NXT star took out Tamina on her way to the ground and appeared to injure herself in the process.

What's next?

It's been made blatantly obvious that Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka are about to have a feud, they are both dominant women and it looks as though that could start in the not too distant future as soon as Jax has had her shot at Ronda Rousey and the Women's Championship.

Do you think this was the perfect way to honor Reigns at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments section below...

