WWE News: Women's Championship match announced for SmackDown

Bayley will defend her title on SmackDown

As per a statement on WWE.com, tonight's episode of SmackDown will be completely different from the one previously advertised due to several WWE Superstars being stranded in Saudi Arabia and subsequently unable to make it to New York for tonight's live show.

Well, WWE have just announced a Women's Championship match for the show, with Bayley defending her title against Nikki Cross!

Why was the flight delayed?

WWE released a statement via WWE.com earlier today confirming that "several aircraft problems" including "mechanical issues" meant all passengers sat on the tarmac for over six hours - and that several Superstars arranged their own separate charter, but that one would not land until after the FOX broadcast either.

More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. With SmackDown set to emanate live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter will not land until after the live broadcast on FOX.

WWE confirmed that the talents who did not arrange their own separate charter will leave later tonight, but that the show will go on regardless, confirming five Superstars who will be at the tapings.

The remainder of WWE’s Superstars, staff and crew will depart on a charter set to depart Saudi Arabia later tonight.

As always with WWE, the show must go on. Live at 8/7 CT on FOX, SmackDown will feature Superstars, such as Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke — plus, additional surprises.

