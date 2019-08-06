WWE News: Women's Tag Team Championships change hands after Fatal Four-way Elimination Match on RAW

The IIconics were not able to hold on to the Women's Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were up for grabs on this weeks episode of WWE RAW.

The IIconics finally put their Championships on the line in a Fatal Fourway Elimination match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Kabuki Warriors, and finally, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The IIconics were the first to be eliminated, guaranteeing that there would be new champions by the time that the match ended. That was indeed the case, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were able to pick up the win and become the new Champions.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Tag Team Championships have not been in the eye of the WWE Universe, with them not being put on-screen. Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first Champions, but after they lost it to The IIconics, the titles have been absent from most shows.

The IIconics seemed to be booked to avoid any chances that they might lose the title, running away from every threat that presented itself. However, they were not able to do the same tonight on RAW.

The heart of the matter

The IIconics were eliminated from the match first, making sure there would be new Champions for the two titles.

The next to go was Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, as Asuka made Rose tap out in the middle of the ring.

The Kabuki Warriors were left to face Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. After a lot of back and forth, Bliss landed the Twisted Bliss, picking up the win and helping herself and Nikki Cross to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

What's next?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are featured regularly on television. This move might ensure that they show up with the Championships on a regular basis as well. It will be interesting to see who their first challengers are.