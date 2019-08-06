×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Women's Tag Team Championships change hands after Fatal Four-way Elimination Match on RAW

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
397   //    06 Aug 2019, 08:25 IST

The IIconics were not able to hold on to the Women's Tag Team Championships
The IIconics were not able to hold on to the Women's Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were up for grabs on this weeks episode of WWE RAW.

The IIconics finally put their Championships on the line in a Fatal Fourway Elimination match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Kabuki Warriors, and finally, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The IIconics were the first to be eliminated, guaranteeing that there would be new champions by the time that the match ended. That was indeed the case, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were able to pick up the win and become the new Champions.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Tag Team Championships have not been in the eye of the WWE Universe, with them not being put on-screen. Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first Champions, but after they lost it to The IIconics, the titles have been absent from most shows.

The IIconics seemed to be booked to avoid any chances that they might lose the title, running away from every threat that presented itself. However, they were not able to do the same tonight on RAW.

The heart of the matter

The IIconics were eliminated from the match first, making sure there would be new Champions for the two titles.

The next to go was Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, as Asuka made Rose tap out in the middle of the ring.

Advertisement

The Kabuki Warriors were left to face Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. After a lot of back and forth, Bliss landed the Twisted Bliss, picking up the win and helping herself and Nikki Cross to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

What's next?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are featured regularly on television. This move might ensure that they show up with the Championships on a regular basis as well. It will be interesting to see who their first challengers are.

Tags:
WWE Raw The IIconics Kabuki Warriors Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 shocking segments Vince McMahon could be planning for the show tonight (20 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New title match announced after Tokyo live event
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest mistakes WWE made on the episode after Extreme Rules (July 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- SummerSlam match changed, New character revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major last-minute change to be made to tonight's Extreme Rules pay per view 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live before Stomping Grounds: Title change, Big return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige criticizes the writing staff, praises Vince McMahon & Triple H
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 matches likely to be added to the card
RELATED STORY
6 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (16th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us