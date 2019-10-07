WWE News: Women's title change takes place at WWE Hell In A Cell

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 243 // 07 Oct 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

Tonight's WWE Hell In A Cell PPV witnessed the fourth title change of the night when Charlotte Flair defeated WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to become the new Women's Champion for a record-making 10 times.

10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME@MsCharlotteWWE is your NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/M0AB0QuUNI — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019

Charlotte became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship when she became the one to pin Bayley in a tag-team match which pitted her and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch against the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley on the premiere episode of SmakDown on FOX.

10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME 10 TIME@MsCharlotteWWE is your NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/M0AB0QuUNI — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019

The outcome of the match

The match between Charlotte and Bayley was fervid from the get-go. The majority of the match saw Bayley targetting Flair's legs in an attempt to take out the most powerful move from The Queen's arsenal - The Figure Eight Leglock.

In a similar manner, Charlotte took out Bayley's knee in an attempt to apply the Figure Eight later on in the match. After getting hit with a Natural Selection and almost getting pinned, Bayley rolled out of the ring.

After getting back inside the ring and exchanging some blows, Bayley received a Big Boot from Flair which was followed up by the Figure Eight Leglock. Bayley had no choice but to tap out.

What's next for the Boss n' Hug Connection?

Earlier on in the night, the WWE Universe witnessed Sasha Banks once again falling short to win the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch in what was easily one of the best matches of the PPV.

With Bayley now losing the SmackDown Women's title, we might get to see The Boss n' Hug Connection move back to the Women's tag-team division in an attempt to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion for the second time.

Advertisement

We hope that we can get some answers on the next episode of either RAW or SmackDown.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!