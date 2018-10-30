WWE News: World Cup Tournament Bracket Revealed

The Battle Lines have Been Drawn!!!

What's the Story?

WWE revealed the bracket for the World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel showing that the finals will feature one superstar from Raw and SmackDown fighting to determine the "Best in the World."

In case you didn't know

The WWE World Cup Tournament was announced shortly after the company informed fans of their return to Saudi Arabia.

John Cena was originally listed as a participant in the tournament but was replaced by Bobby Lashley amidst rumors that he refused to compete on the show.

The heart of the matter

The tournament features eight wrestlers in total with four from each brand, but the biggest piece of news coming out of the tournament are the matches that will take place on Monday Night Raw's side of the bracket.

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will take on Bobby Lashley while Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will compete against Dolph Ziggler in two first-time singles matches.

Lashley and Rollins faced off briefly in a triple threat match with Elias in July, but neither man has ever wrestled each other in singles competition.

Meanwhile, Angle and Ziggler have never wrestled at any point in their career due to the Olympic Gold Medalist leaving the company shortly before Dolph Ziggler made his debut in his current incarnation.

None of the matches announced for SmackDown's bracket are new but will feature Rey Mysterio versus Randy Orton in action for the first time in seven years.

What's next?

With all the spots in the tournament filled and the pay-per-view this Friday, the thoughts shift to who will win the WWE World Cup.

Rollins seems like a top contender, but may not win because of an interfering Dean Ambrose.

If that does happen, the most likely candidates to win the match will probably be Kurt Angle, Randy Orton and The Miz, but that is pure speculation.