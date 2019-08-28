WWE News: Kofi Kingston's opponent for Clash of Champions revealed

Kingston captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, though his incredible reign could come to an end in just a few weeks.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will once again defend his title against the Viper Randy Orton when the two face off at Clash of Champions on September 15.

The build-up

The bad blood between these two goes back a decade, as a young Kingston took on Orton in late 2009, with both men trading victories.

According to Kingston, the Apex Predator would use his influence backstage to hold Kingston back from entering the main event scene, and Kofi would spend the next decade competing in the mid-card and tag team division.

Instead, Kingston would have to wait until earlier this year to become a main eventer, capturing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In recent news

At SummerSlam 2019, the New Day star faced Orton for the gold, though neither man emerged the victor.

After the Viper taunted Kingston's children at ringside, Kofi retaliated by launching himself at Orton, leading to a double-countout that meant Kingston retained the title.

After the controversial finish, the rematch was announced earlier today for Clash of Champions, which will be the Ghanian Superstar's seventh title defense on Pay Per View since capturing the title earlier this year.

What's next?

WWE Clash of Champions will take place on September 15, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air live on the WWE Network.

In addition to the WWE Title match, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Charlotte Flair, whilst Seth Rollins will pull double duty, first defending the RAW Tag Titles with Braun Strowman against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, before defending the Universal titles against the Monster Among Men.

The show will also see the finals of the King oft the Ring tournament.