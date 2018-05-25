Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    WWE News: Wrestling Legend says Roman Reigns should be fired or turn heel

    The legend ripped into Roman Reigns for his failure to connect with the fans

    Anirban Banerjee
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    News 25 May 2018, 12:47 IST
    7.05K

    Braun Strowman faced Roman Reigns in a singles match
    Braun Strowman facing Roman Reigns in a singles match

    What's the story?

    Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has been a critic of Roman Reigns in the past. In this month, he appeared in an interview with Pancakes and Powerslams, where he talked about Roman's shortcomings, and the treatment he would have received back in the day. 

    This week, he appeared on Interactive Wrestling Radio (H/T Wrestling Inc), where he proceeded to comment on Roman once again. Fulton was on IWR to promote his last match before he retired, which is set to take place on the 26th of May. 

    You can listen to the entire interview here:

    In case you didn't know...

    Roman has received criticism from Stone Cold recently, with the Rattlesnake all for turning Roman heel. 

    Even more recently, The Miz defended Roman in an interview, claiming that he was doing the best that he could, selling the most merchandise, and getting reactions from the crowd, be they positive or negative.

    You can read the interview of the Miz here

     Roman has remained a controversial figure in WWE for the past four years, with the fans and wrestlers divided about what to think of him. 

    The heart of the matter

    During the interview, 'Fantastic' Bobby Fulton was asked about his feelings with regards to Roman Reigns and his character in WWE. 

    Fulton said that if Roman was not getting over as a babyface, then he needed to be turned heel or 'fired.' He said that since people were not buying into the character of Roman Reigns, it was up to WWE to make the change. 

    "If he can't get over as a babyface and the people are booing him, fire him! Get rid of him or turn him heel. He's not getting the job done. It is plain and simple! They gotta make a change somewhere. People just ain't buying Roman Reigns."

    Fulton criticised Reigns, as the crowd were jeering him despite him being a babyface.

    What's next

    Bobby Fulton is set to take part in the Big Time Wrestling event in Circleville, Ohio, on the 26th of May, as his retirement match.

    You can see clips from one of Fulton's matches here:


    Author's take

    Bobby Fulton is a wrestling legend, and in his day, it was essential for babyfaces to be cheered by the fans. Anything else was deemed to be a failure.

    WWE Raw Roman Reigns
