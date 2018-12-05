WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to death of 'Dynamite Kid' Tom Billington

Billington (right) with tag team partner Davey Boy Smith.

What's the story?

Tributes have poured in for British wrestler 'Dynamite Kid' Tom Billington following the death of the former WWF Tag Team Champion earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

Tom Billington was born in Lancaster and started wrestling aged 13.

By 16, he had become a big star on the UK scene, often working alongside UK wrestling legend Big Daddy.

Traveling to Canada four years later, Billington joined Stampede Wrestling, and later worked in Japan, before joining the WWF in 1984.

Leaving the company in 1988, Billington would retire three years later due to health issues, though had his last ever match in October 1996.

Earlier today, Billington died, on what was also his 60th birthday.

The heart of the matter

In a post from 205 Live Superstar TJP, the former Cruiserweight Champion said how Billington was responsible for him wanting to work for NJPW, which he did before joining the WWE in 2016.

UK Star Will O'Spreay, who is currently signed to New Japan also paid his respects, thanking Billington for inspiring so many UK stars to take a chance on themselves.

I heard news that Tommy Billington also know as the Dynamite Kid has passed away.



Thank you for all the work you’ve done for our country and inspiring so many wrestlers to take a chance on themselves.



RIP Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/yzQ74Swhhz — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 5, 2018

Flash Morgan Webster, who recently joined WWE as part of their NXT: UK division, described Dynamite as a "true pioneer", as well as "without a doubt one of the very best to lace up a pair of boots."

Sad to hear about the passing of The Dynamite Kid. Just the other day I was watching this little gem of a music video.https://t.co/fHl3c5xnHi



A true pioneer and without a doubt one of the very best to lace up a pair of boots.#RIPDynamiteKid — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) December 5, 2018

Davey Boy Smith Jr., whose father teamed with Billington in the WWF, said how Billington had inspired him and so many other wrestlers, and revolutionized the industry.

It deeply saddens me to announce the passing of Tom Billington the “Dynamite Kid.” 😭😢🙏I was really happy and glad I got to see Dynamite one last time last June in the UK. 🇬🇧 ❤️🙏. Dynamite was certainly an inspiration to myself and many others and really revolutionized pic.twitter.com/req7CWTdxm — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) December 5, 2018

What's next?

Billington is survived by his wife Dot, whom he married in 1997, as well as his three children, Marek, Bronwyne, and Amaris.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes and deepest condolences to the Billington family at this time.

