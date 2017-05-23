WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to horrific Manchester attack

The terrorist attack took place last night in Manchester, England.

What’s the story?

The wrestling community has come together to support all of those who were affected by the bombing that took place in Greater Manchester last night. The police are still investigating the ongoing situation, which has been confirmed as a terrorist attack.

In case you didn’t know...

At the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert last night, an unidentified man conducted a suicide bombing which has thus far taken the lives of 22 people. Only a handful of the victims have been identified, with between 50-60 others being treated for injuries at eight separate hospitals around the area.

The incident took place at the Manchester Arena in the foyer of the building.

The heart of the matter

My thoughts are with all of the men & women affected by this horrific #Manchester attack.



My heart goes out to this great city & country. — Matt Hardy #DTO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2017

Only now finding out about the Manchester bombing. I don't know what to say. Deeply, deeply upsetting. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Terrible situation at the Manchester Arena today. Thoughts and love to those affected. — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 22, 2017

We must speak out, we must stand up & we must remember that love conquers all. My thoughts & prayers with #Manchester — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 23, 2017

Heartbreaking my thoughts and prayers go out #Manchester — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with you Manchester. — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) May 23, 2017

My best wishes to everyone affected by the terrible happenings at Manchester Arena. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 22, 2017

Several stars within the business have sent their condolences out via social media. Celebrities from all over the world have been pouring their hearts out and desperately attempting to help those who have been affected, with tributes being sent in from every corner of the world.

What’s next?

More news will continue to unfold in the next few hours and days, with the city still on high alert in case any other events transpire. The Arndale shopping centre has also been evacuated in the last few hours, however, it has not yet been confirmed as to what exactly has happened.

Our tribute

We here at Sportskeeda would like to join the wrestling community in expressing our sincere condolences to those who have been affected by this tragedy. It sounds cliché to say at this point, but we do all indeed stand together on these issues as we attempt to live through these dark days.

As a Brit, I can affirm that Manchester as a city is one of the most courageous and beautiful destinations of my country. They will not be broken, and neither will we.