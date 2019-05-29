WWE News: WWE 24/7 Championship changes hands after a huge main event

Roman Reigns and R-Truth

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw the WWE 24/7 Championship change hands twice. The main event of the show saw Roman Reigns and R-Truth forced to team up to take on Drew McIntyre and Elias.

R-Truth had already been involved in the title change earlier in the night when he was pinned by Elias to lose the Championship the first time. Teaming up with a tuckered out R-Truth, Roman Reigns faced the huge odds once again in the main event as he was faced by the fresh force of Drew McIntyre and Elias.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the night, R-Truth found himself hounded by other WWE Superstars as they chased him through the arena, hoping to get the WWE 24/7 Championship. However, it was not to be as he was able to run to the middle of the ring and defeat Drake Maverick.

Unfortunately, once there, he was confronted by Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and Elias, all of whom were furious as he had interrupted their 'Shane McMahon Appreciation Night'. They assaulted him, following which Elias pinned his prone body to win his first-ever Championship in WWE -- the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns and R-Truth were able to overcome the incredible odds they faced in the main event of the night, as Roman Reigns defeated his opponents almost single-handedly as the night's exertions were clearly showing on R-Truth.

However, after the match was over, there was further action. Roman Reigns hit the Spear on Elias and then beckoned to R-Truth.

R-Truth was able to drag himself over and pin Elias to once again become the WWE 24/7 Champion.

What's next?

R-Truth will have to keep a watch over his shoulder as almost every WWE Superstar in the locker room wants the 24/7 Championship.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will be taking on Shane McMahon at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the WWE Super ShowDown event.