WWE News: New WWE 24/7 Champion crowned on SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 965 // 29 May 2019, 07:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Elias, Shane McMahon, and Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon came out to host 'Shane McMahon Appreciation Night' alongside Drew McIntyre and Elias. He put out a huge video compilation which was extremely self-congratulatory for which he thanked Kevin Dunne.

However, there was an interruption in 'Shane McMahon Appreciation Night' which the WWE Chairman's son and SmackDown Live Commissioner did not appreciate. R-Truth found himself in the bad books of the younger Mr McMahon and his compatriots when he inadvertently interrupted their celebration.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon has been on a roll ever since he turned heel. Initially, he was in a tag team with The Miz, but Shane turned his back on the tag team and attacked The Miz and his father. He went on to defeat The Miz twice in two pay-per-views, the first time on WWE WrestleMania 35 and then later at WWE Money in the Bank. While it appeared that both his wins were flukes, Shane McMahon did have two wins in the record books.

Ever since then, Shane McMahon has turned his attention on former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will be facing each other in the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

The WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth ran out to the middle of the ring during Shane McMahon's segment, interrupting him. He defeated Drake Maverick, who was in pursuit, by pinning him.

However, Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and Elias, attacked R-Truth immediately from behind, beating him up using their number's advantage. Drew McIntyre hit him with the Claymore while Elias hit the Drift Away.

Elias took advantage of the situation to pin the prone R-Truth and became the new WWE 24/7 Champion on SmackDown Live.

Advertisement

What's next?

Elias will have to keep his eyes open for new threats now that he is the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Meanwhile, on the 7th of June, Shane McMahon will face Roman Reigns to settle their differences at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: Full AEW Double or Nothing PPV Results