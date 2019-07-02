×
WWE News: WWE accidentally mention AEW on social media during Raw, AEW executive responds

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
290   //    02 Jul 2019, 14:20 IST

Paul Heyman is now at the helm on Raw.
Paul Heyman
is now at the helm on Raw.

What's the story?

The war between AEW and WWE has yet to hit full gear but it seems like the officials handling WWE's social media can't stop thinking about its rising competitor.

During this week's Raw, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits made their main roster debuts as part of a backstage appearance.

WWE posted a photo of the Tag Team on Instagram from Raw with AEW mentioned in the caption. The error has since been rectified. It's the internet though and every botch lives on in the form of screenshots.

In case you didn't know...

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits made their unexpected main roster debuts in a backstage interview segment with Charly Caruso on the recently concluded episode of Raw. However, the newsworthiness of the debuts was overshadowed by a glaring social media blunder made by the WWE team.

The heart of the matter

WWE put out an Instagram post to highlight the Street Profits' debut and instead of typing "The #NXT Tag Team Champions are here on #Raw!", somebody from WWE's social media team typed 'The #NXT Tag Team Champions 'AEW' here on #RAW!"

The WWE, as expected, got roasted by the fans, who flooded the comments' section with quips and speculation that the person responsible for the gaffe could get a pink slip soon.

You can check out the screenshot of the former post below:


Enter caption
Enter caption

AEW Vice President and one half of the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson reacted to WWE's error with a brief and logical explanation:

In case you're wondering, here is the fixed post...


What's next?

WWE's social media team can have a Botchamania series of its own, that's how frequently they have messed up of late. WWE has close to a hundred employees in its social media wing and its high time they get their act together. 


AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Paul Heyman
