WWE News: WWE acknowledges Top Champion as first Women's Triple Crown Winner

Bayley shocked the world at MITB

What's the story?

WWE recently took to Instagram and congratulated Bayley on achieving a historical feat.

Bayley is now the first-ever Women's Triple Crown Winner.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley has had an incredible 2019. She became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champion along with Sasha Banks at the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this year.

The duo defended the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match, that pitted them against Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and The IIconics. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce managed to steal the win and become champions.

Sasha hasn't been seen since then, and Bayley was drafted to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup.

This Sunday at Money In The Bank, Bayley shocked the wrestling world by winning the Women's MITB match, and then cashing the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

The heart of the matter

Bayley's emotional win at Money In The Bank proved to be a history-making one, as she became the first women in WWE to hold the Raw Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

WWE posted a collage on its official Instagram handle, featuring Bayley with her three titles. The promotion congratulated Bayley on becoming the first-ever Triple Crown Winner of the Women's division.

What's next?

This past week on SmackDown Live, Bayley teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on the duo of Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. It seems like Bayley is all set to kick off a rivalry with Charlotte for her newly won SmackDown Live Women's Title.

What are your thoughts on Bayley achieving this incredible feat? Would this have been Sasha Banks had she not left after WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comment section!