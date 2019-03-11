WWE News: WWE announce Championship match for Wrestlemania 35

WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Fastlane is finally over and has been praised by fans and critics alike. The show featured some great matches and memorable moments. It also helped a lot of stories advance on the road to WrestleMania 35.

WWE has finally officially confirmed a match that the whole WWE Universe was looking forward to.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch had won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and had gone on to choose Ronda Rousey as her opponent for Wrestlemania 35 for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, Lynch's path to the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All would not be that easy. The Man had suffered a knee injury and refused to get a checkup which led to Triple H suspending Lynch until she did get herself medically cleared.

Even after getting herself medically cleared, Chairman Vince McMahon decided to suspend Lynch again for bad behaviour and replaced her with Charlotte Flair as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

This past week on RAW, however, Stephanie McMahon not only re-instated Lynch but also gave her a shot at joining Flair and Rousey in the RAW Women's Championship match if she could defeat Charlotte Flair at Fastlane.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was finally able to pick up a win against Flair at Fastlane, even though it came with some help from The Rowdy One as Ronda Rousey interfered in the match causing a DQ finish but at the same time helping The Man pick up the win.

WWE on Twitter finally announced the match the whole WWE Universe has been looking forward to:

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will most likely be main evented by the RAW Women's Championship match.

