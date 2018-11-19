WWE News: Another NXT star to make his debut in the main roster

Lars Sullivan is heading to the main roster

What's the story?

As part of tonight's Survivor Series event, WWE announced that Lars Sullivan would be making his way up to the main roster in the coming weeks via a teaser video.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has dominated NXT over the past few months and even challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship in Chicago back in June, but came up short.

Sullivan has been built as a monster on NXT and has brushed past many of his opponents throughout his time on the developmental brand, but interestingly wasn't part of this year's WarGames event.

The heart of the matter

Lars Sullivan's teaser video was shown as part of tonight's Survivor Series show, where the kickoff show panel then talked about the fact that the monster was heading to the main roster.

It wasn't made clear which brand Sullivan was heading to, but it is most likely that he would fit in on SmackDown Live since he probably isn't a star who would do well with all the bigger stars on Raw.

It was reported that there are a number of other stars are set to be called up to the main roster over the coming weeks since it's now seen as call-up season ahead of next year's Royal Rumble.

What's next?

It isn't yet known when Lars Sullivan will be added to the main roster, but interestingly, WWE has already announced that the monster of a man will be making his way to Raw or SmackDown.

The company usually allow call-ups to be a shock for the WWE Universe, but with Sullivan, it appears that they are trying something new.

Which brand do you want Lars Sullivan to move up to? Have your say in the comments section below...