WWE News: WWE announces Network will no longer work on some devices

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
News
4.07K   //    11 May 2019, 07:35 IST

Bad news for subscribers of The WWE Network on some devices...
What's the story?

The WWE Network is one of the company's most ambitious projects in history and still stands as the go-to place for streaming anything WWE. Not only does it have every WWE pay-per-view free for subscribers, but also network exclusives that the WWE Universe cannot find anywhere else.

Between that and the extensive library the company holds, it is a treasure trove for wrestling fans and will likely be the dominant streaming service for the foreseeable future. With that being said, given their content struggles in recent weeks, the WWE's recent announcement regarding the network is only going to make things worse.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Network was announced in 2011 and eventually launched in May 2014 in the US. The company promised many benefits of signing up for the network, including various network exclusives, reality shows, an extensive library of past shows and every single WWE pay-per-view too.

It would also become the home of NXT, 205 Live, Main Event and WWE Superstars, which have all provided quality content since. If nothing else, it was a paradise for pro wrestling fans and eliminated the need to scour the Internet for dream matches and historical segments.

The heart of the matter

According to an email from WWE to network subscribers, it reads:

"Our goal is always to provide you with the best possible viewing experience on WWE Network. Unfortunately, several device manufacturers have stopped updating the operating system of older products, which may impact your ability to stream high-quality video. As such, the WWE Network app will no longer be available on the devices listed below starting May 21, 2019:"

The company went on to list these devices: Amazon Fire Tablet, third generation or older Apple products, 2016 or earlier LG devices, PlayStation, Samsung devices from 2016, Samsung Sony Blue Ray players, Sony non-Android TVs, Windows Ten desktop and the Xbox 360 as all the devices that will be unable to stream the network from Tuesday May 21 onwards.

What's next?

Money in the Bank will be the next pay-per-view streamed on the Network and will feature the AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins dream match that fans have been wanting for a long time. It will also feature Becky Lynch going one-on-one with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair in two separate matches.

If that wasn't enough, the PPV will also feature a men and women's MITB ladder match, which will shape the title picture for months to come. Fortunately for the portion of the WWE universe that is on any of the above-listed devices, the change will not be in effect until two days after next weekend's PPV.

