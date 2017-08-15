WWE News: WWE Announces Update On Ric Flair's Condition

What update does WWE have on Ric Flair following his health scare earlier today.

'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair has been battling illness

As many of you know, 16-time world champion Ric Flair has been in the hospital. Early today, it was reported that Flair was admitted to ICU and put into a medically induced coma prior to surgery. He was reported to be out of surgery just a few hours ago, with very little information.

Now, WWE has reported an update of their own. This is the exact statement made by Michael Cole during Monday Night Raw:

"Welcome back to Monday Night Raw, ladies and gentleman, and as many of you are aware, WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair has battled a number of health issues over the past couple of days. But, we *can* report tonight that Ric underwent successful surgery earlier today. However, he is not out of the words yet and our thoughts and prayers are going out to Ric and his family in Atlanta tonight."

Both of Cole's co-announcers, Corey Graves and Booker T, passed on their well wishes to the Nature Boy, as do all of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling. If there are any further updates, we'll report it to you once we have it.