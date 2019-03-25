WWE News: WWE asks fans which match should headline WrestleMania, WWE Universe responds

Which match should close The Show of Shows?

What's the story?

WWE recently put up a poll on the official website, asking the fans which match should headline The Show of Shows.

The poll currently stands at 79 to 21, in favor of the Raw Women's title triple threat match.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 35 is set to emanate from MetLife Stadium on April 7th. The show boasts a packed card with multiple main event level bouts.

The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath for WrestleMania this year, with the women's triple threat match being built up to be the possible headliner, in a first.

Although WWE hasn't confirmed as to which match is going to close the show, WWE's official website recently did a poll asking fans to choose the WrestleMania 35 headliner.

The two options were Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, and the Raw Women's title triple threat match. Judging from the build the Women's match has been getting over the course of the past several weeks, the fan response wasn't hard to predict.

The heart of the matter

The poll currently stands at 79 to 21, with the fans clamoring for Becky, Ronda, and Charlotte to close the show.

It's time to get to the bottom of this. Which match should headline #WrestleMania 35?? pic.twitter.com/UAlUez0XRL — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019

WWE also did a thorough breakdown of both matches to try to come up with a clear winner that could potentially headline this year's WrestleMania.

What's next?

Minus the McMahon involvement, WWE is firing on all cylinders in regards to the Women's title match. There couldn't have been a perfect time to let women close a WrestleMania. Thanks to Brock's absence from Raw, the Universal title match hasn't received the build it deserved. The clear winner here is Becky vs Ronda vs Charlotte for the Raw Women's title.

Which match should headline WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

