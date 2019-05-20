WWE News: WWE botches the finish of Championship match at Money In The Bank

Was Mysterio supposed to win at Money in the Bank?

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank, but it appears that the ending could have been a huge botch.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio was defeated inside a minute at WrestleMania 35 when he challenged Samoa Joe, but tonight at Money in the Bank the tables were turned as Samoa Joe was busted open off a senton from the Biggest Little Man and the ending of the match seemingly came much quicker than planned.

Rey's son Dominick was watching on from backstage but made his way out to the ring to celebrate with his father before Samoa Joe climbed back up and attacked the new Champion to show that he wasn't best impressed about the fact that he had been pinned when the pin wasn't legal.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio is the new United States Champion but the ending of the match came around quite quickly, so much so that many have questioned whether or not it was a called finish since Samoa Joe was busted open off a senton.

A few seconds later Joe was the victim of a hurricanrana into a pin, where he was then pinned despite one of his shoulders being up.

The commentary team later pointed out that his shoulder was still up so it shouldn't have been a legal pin, but the referee's decision is final.

Joe didn't shout about his shoulder being up afterward so that he has a rematch claim, which is odd and another reason why it's thought that this was just another botched finish from WWE.

What's next?

Rey Mysterio is the new Champion but it appears that Dominick is the real story coming out of this since Samoa Joe will goad him into the ring at some point and he will be forced to defend his father.

Do you think it was a botched finish? Have your say in the comments section below...