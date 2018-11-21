WWE News: WWE Championship match added to TLC

Daniel Bryan's first title defense will take place at WWE TLC

AJ Styles was set to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series on November 18th. In shocking fashion, however, his title was stolen from him by the WWE Universe's golden boy, Daniel Bryan.

Bryan kicked Styles in the groin while the referee was turned around, allowing him to connect with the Knee Plus to pick up his first championship since returning to the ring back at WrestleMania 34. Bryan went on to face Lesnar instead of Styles, and while he ultimately lost to the Universal Champion, the GOAT put up a fight for the ages.

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan was set to explain himself for the actions of the week before, and why he seemingly turned his back on the WWE Universe, who held him in such high regard for nearly a decade.

When he addressed the world, Bryan said that the WWE Universe had given up on him. While fans disagreed with the sentiment, Bryan went on to say that he was a different man. He was a man that would never give up on his dreams, even if that meant kicking AJ Styles "in the balls."

"Daniel Bryan's dreams kicked AJ Styles in the balls!!!" 😂😂😂😂😂#SDLive pic.twitter.com/VQjwJ3CYfO — GIF Skull [6-1] (@GIFSkull) November 21, 2018

Bryan finished his promo by saying that he's a new and improved version of himself and that the one that the fans loved is gone. Now, Bryan looks to finish off his rival when he defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at WWE TLC.

With TLC taking place on December 16th, AJ Styles has a few weeks to get some much-needed revenge on the former SmackDown Live General Manager. Bryan broke AJ Styles' lengthy title run with a cheap shot last week, so maybe AJ Styles will fight fire with fire.

Who will win at WWE TLC? Will AJ Styles reclaim his WWE Championship, or will the new sadistic Daniel Bryan continue to reign supreme and wreak havoc on the Blue Brand?