WWE News: WWE change Superstar's in-ring name

Another Superstar gets their name shortened.

Elias Samson will just go by his first name from now

What's the story?

It looks like WWE have changed the name of another of their Superstars after a main-roster debut. This time, the Superstar concerned is Elias Samson who will now just be known as "Elias".

In case you didn't know...

Elias Samson made his main-roster debut soon after WrestleMania 33 when he was seen lurking around on RAW. Soon after his debut, Samson got embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor which now looks to have culminated with Samson getting a win on RAW earlier this week, albeit with a little help from Bray Wyatt.

The week before the No DQ match, Samson had taken Balor out by hitting him with a guitar.

Heart of the matter

According to an update to his bio section on WWE.com, it looks like Elias Samson will just go under the name "Elias" now. He joins others like Cesaro, Rusev and Big E who've had their names shortened.

Elias has done well for himself since his main roster debut and his run on the main-roster looks much more promising than his time in NXT.

What's next?

It's unclear what the plans are for Elias Samson going into SummerSlam. As far as Finn Balor is concerned, he'll almost definitely face Bray Wyatt at the biggest event of the summer.

Author's take

WWE have handled Elias Samson really well since his main-roster debut. However, this thing WWE has with shortening wrestlers names is something we'll just have to get used to, whether we like it or not.