WWE News: WWE changed the graphic for ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy on this past week's Raw

Matt Hardy's graphic was changed midway through Raw.

Impact Wrestling owns the rights for the Broken Matt character

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling News, it seems as if WWE altered the match graphic for the Matt Hardy vs Sheamus contest from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

The two men were facing off for the right to choose the stipulation for their upcoming Raw Tag Team Titles bout at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know...

There has been an ongoing legal dispute between World Wrestling Entertainment and Impact Wrestling regarding the ‘Broken’ Hardys gimmick. We’ve seen signs of it from Matt and Jeff including the delete chants, however, but they seem to be more focused on their old personas right now.

The heart of the matter

#RAW Mid-show edit of Matt Hardy going from :D to :| . Also they brightened up Sheamus pic.twitter.com/ZRU3QCWlBQ — Jeven W. (@5CornersxSmootx) May 23, 2017

As you can see in the above tweet, midway through the show this match graphic was changed in order to make Matt seem a lot more normal.

There’s been no word as to why this was done, but many fans are assuming that portraying Matt in this light could cause some problems for WWE sometime down the road. For now, though, they seem intent on keeping the brothers unbroken.

What’s next?

The Hardys will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks time, with the bout taking place inside a Steel Cage. Many fans are eagerly awaiting the expected split between the brothers, but given that they’re still just over a month into this current run we’ll probably be waiting a while.

Author’s take

WWE are leaving money on the table if they don’t think there’s money in the Broken Matt persona, but at the same time, we can understand why they’d also want to resonate win fans of the past.

Vince enjoys sticking with what he knows, and that may be the case going forward for the ‘wonderful’ brothers.