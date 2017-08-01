WWE News: WWE.com teases UFC dream match for Brock Lesnar

Seems like WWE is on board with Jones vs Lesnar

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Aug 2017, 15:37 IST

Is WWE indicating that The Beast Incarnate may be UFC bound?

What's the story?

If you watched 'Bring it to the Table', you saw Peter Rosenberg, JBL, and Corey Graves discuss the possibility of a Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight. We saw Paul Heyman allude to 'the ultimate price' this week during a Raw promo. Now, WWE.com is teasing a dream fight between the two men at some point in the future.

In case you didn't know...

At the conclusion of UFC 214, Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar and asked him to find out what it's like to get his rear end kicked by a man who weighs 40 lbs lighter than him. This is after Jones defeated Daniel Cormier to become the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion for the third time. Lesnar was quick to respond and warned Jones to be careful about what he wished for. As the world marveled at the possibility of such an epic match, WWE.com posted about this dream fight.

The heart of the matter

If you were wondering if WWE is on board with this fight, with Summerslam only a few days away, wonder no more. WWE.com put up an article hyping up this big fight inside the octagon too. The article covers Jon Jones' UFC return, his bold challenge to Brock Lesnar as well as Lesnar's response to Jon 'Bones' Jones. It concludes with a mention of Lesnar's big match at Summerslam in Brooklyn, where he takes on Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

What's next?

A strange possibility was brought up on Raw this week. If Lesnar does not win the big match at Summerslam, he quits the WWE. This could be an excuse for him to leave for a while and train for the big UFC fight, if he passes all his tests.

Author's take

Much like Corey Graves mentioned this week on 'Bring it to the Table', a cross-promotional event like Mayweather-McGregor can do wonders for both brands. I think this big match can definitely get new viewers to WWE and to UFC as well. Heck, I only started watching UFC because of Brock Lesnar, only because he hailed from the Sports Entertainment World. This could be a money draw, and who doesn't like a big fight?