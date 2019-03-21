×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE commentator suggests radical option to help Kofi Kingston

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
233   //    21 Mar 2019, 10:44 IST

The New Day and Vince McMahon
The New Day and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston was tricked out of another opportunity to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, by Vince McMahon.

The WWE Universe is irate but WWE commentator Tom Phillips has an idea that could help Kofi Kingston get that match.

In case you didn't know...

After winning a gauntlet match where he defeated five men, Kofi Kingston thought that he had finally got his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35, only for Vince McMahon to throw a curveball, as he said that Kingston had to defeat one more person - Daniel Bryan, to get his title opportunity.

Also Read: WWE News: Kofi Kingston creates new record on SmackDown Live; overtakes Brock Lesnar's record

But Kingston lost to the WWE Champion, and his title opportunity.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, SmackDown commentator Tom Phillips was asked by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray if he would join an "Occupy RAW" like movement to support Kofi Kingston. Back in 2014, Bryan, along with fans, occupied the ring to get what he wanted - a match against Triple H at WrestleMania.

Phillips spoke about the Kofi Kingston situation and revealed if he would join in a protest to help Kingston get what he deserves - a match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

“Man, what a showing that would be. As I said, the McMahons run the show and the company. Standing up against them is, you know, do you care about your paycheck more than your friend?

"At this point, yes. Kofi has put his heart out there and all he wants is to earn a one-on-one WWE Championship opportunity. I think he’s done a tremendous amount for that. If you’re not willing to stand up for something worthwhile and you’re just cashing a paycheck to be happy then what’s the point?" said Phillips (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

Advertisement

What's next?

We'll hear more about the Kofi Kingston storyline on next week's SmackDown, which will be the penultimate one before WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
3 steps to crowning Kofi Kingston the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 4 ways how Kofi Kingston should win the gauntlet match tonight
RELATED STORY
Smackdown Live: 3 ways Kofi Kingston could earn the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
KofiMania: 3 ways Kofi Kingston can still face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE writer claims he pitched Kofi Kingston angle 'over a decade ago'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston to compete in Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Title Shot
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston could do something never seen in WWE before on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 19th March 2019- Kofi Kingston loses again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us