WWE News: WWE confirms another massive superstar as a free agent

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.17K // 27 Nov 2018, 13:39 IST

Which brand will Sullivan end up in?

What’s the story?

WWE has been hyping up the main roster debut of Lars Sullivan for a couple of weeks now and we’re still not sure which brand he will end up joining.

On the most recent episode of Raw, Michael Cole gave the fans some clarification on the situation by calling Sullivan a ‘free agent’. The veteran commentator also hinted at what the fans could expect from the much-anticipated debut in the near future.

In case you didn’t know…

Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, was signed by WWE in 2013 under the recommendation of Bobby Lashley. Known for his gigantic hands which drew comparisons to Andre the Giant, Sullivan was always earmarked to be a top talent owing to his towering physique and intimidating persona. However, it took Sullivan four years to hone his skills before he made his NXT debut in April 2017.

Sullivan’s impending main roster call-up was advertised as part of a vignette at Survivor Series and the WWE have been steadily building upon the same as weeks go by. A host of controversial comments posted by Sullivan on a public forum from a few years ago have threatened to derail the hype train, but as of this writing, there are no signs Sullivan’s career having any repercussions as he was mentioned on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Cole revealed on this week’s Raw that Sullivan is currently a free agent and as things stand, both general managers are trying to sign the potential future world champion. Last week’s promo package stated that Sullivan will be showing up on both Raw and SmackDown Live, which pretty much confirms his free agent status.

Booking Sullivan as the most sought-after free agent in an angle where both general managers look to get him on board is a smart way of introducing a relatively unknown name to the main roster fans. WWE is hoping the fans get behind the freakishly large man and having an air of ambiguity around his eventual destination is a logical booking decision.

What’s next?

Sullivan joins John Cena as one of the only two free agents currently in WWE and It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the management has already chalked out a mega push for the 6’3” superstar. So will Sullivan end up on Raw or SmackDown? Which brand should he join?

