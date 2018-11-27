×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: WWE confirms another massive superstar as a free agent

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.17K   //    27 Nov 2018, 13:39 IST

Which brand will Sullivan end up in?
Which brand will Sullivan end up in?

What’s the story?

WWE has been hyping up the main roster debut of Lars Sullivan for a couple of weeks now and we’re still not sure which brand he will end up joining.

On the most recent episode of Raw, Michael Cole gave the fans some clarification on the situation by calling Sullivan a ‘free agent’. The veteran commentator also hinted at what the fans could expect from the much-anticipated debut in the near future.

In case you didn’t know…

Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, was signed by WWE in 2013 under the recommendation of Bobby Lashley. Known for his gigantic hands which drew comparisons to Andre the Giant, Sullivan was always earmarked to be a top talent owing to his towering physique and intimidating persona. However, it took Sullivan four years to hone his skills before he made his NXT debut in April 2017.

Sullivan’s impending main roster call-up was advertised as part of a vignette at Survivor Series and the WWE have been steadily building upon the same as weeks go by. A host of controversial comments posted by Sullivan on a public forum from a few years ago have threatened to derail the hype train, but as of this writing, there are no signs Sullivan’s career having any repercussions as he was mentioned on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Cole revealed on this week’s Raw that Sullivan is currently a free agent and as things stand, both general managers are trying to sign the potential future world champion. Last week’s promo package stated that Sullivan will be showing up on both Raw and SmackDown Live, which pretty much confirms his free agent status.

Booking Sullivan as the most sought-after free agent in an angle where both general managers look to get him on board is a smart way of introducing a relatively unknown name to the main roster fans. WWE is hoping the fans get behind the freakishly large man and having an air of ambiguity around his eventual destination is a logical booking decision.


What’s next?

Sullivan joins John Cena as one of the only two free agents currently in WWE and It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the management has already chalked out a mega push for the 6’3” superstar. So will Sullivan end up on Raw or SmackDown? Which brand should he join?

Let us know in the comments section below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Lars Sullivan
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
5 Rules every WWE Superstar needs to follow
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Another Top RAW Superstar Injured 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Which WWE superstar inspired Big Show's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Superstar could be in big trouble with WWE
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope are not
RELATED STORY
John Cena News: Top WWE Superstar talks about his return...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could replace Braun Strowman as the...
RELATED STORY
How the WWE is setting a wrong precedence with Nia Jax's...
RELATED STORY
3 free agents who could soon appear in the WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us