WWE News: WWE confirms huge title match for Smackdown Live

These two fan favorites are set to collide...with championship gold on the line!

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige has now confirmed a pivotal title matchup to take place this Tuesday

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige has taken to social media so as to confirm a huge title matchup for the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live.

Accordingly, the WWE has now announced the next challenger for Jeff Hardy’s United States Championship.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE has traditionally put forth title matches largely on PPV events as well as house shows, so as to draw audiences to the venues and spike up pay-per-view buy-rates.

Nevertheless, the promotion also occasionally books its champions to defend their respective titles on the WWE’s RAW and SmackDown television tapings.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that “The Artist” Shinsuke Nakamura recently concluded his feud against WWE Champion AJ Styles, after the former failed to dethrone Styles for the title.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts have lately been asserting that the WWE does indeed plan on booking a rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura—a feud that is likely to be prominently featured in the weeks to come on SmackDown Live.

In what comes as a confirmation of the aforementioned speculation, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige has taken to her official Twitter account so as to reveal that Hardy is now set to face Nakamura this Tuesday night.

Paige noted that Hardy will put his WWE United States title on the line in a match against Nakamura on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

As General Manger of #SDLive, it’s my responsibility to make matches that you want to SEE ... so, I’m making it official. @JeffHardyBrand will defend the #USTitle against @ShinsukeN THIS Tuesday. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2018

What’s next?

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live airs from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, USA on June 26th.

“The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is presently scheduled to defend his WWE United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on the aforementioned episode.

The belief is that the duo is set to engage in a rivalry that’s likely to span several weeks.

