WWE News: WWE confirms news regarding John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship status

Great news for fans of John Cena and Nikki Bella!

John Cena and Nikki Bella are working toward rekindling their relationship

What’s the story?

The WWE has put forth an article addressing the ongoing banter regarding John Cena and Nikki Bella possibly rekindling their relationship.

Apparently, the WWE confirmed that E! News’ report on Cena and Nikki’s relationship is indeed true. Besides additional details on the WWE couple’s current standing have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena and Nikki Bella were in a relationship since 2012, and got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in April of last year.

Cena and Nikki were set to tie the knot on May 5th, 2018, however, the couple announced their separation a few days before the aforementioned wedding date.

The heart of the matter

E! News recently reported that John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly working toward rebuilding their relationship.

Addressing the same, the WWE has now expounded upon the same on its official website, whilst urging fans to watch the latest episodes of Total Bellas for more information on the much-talked-about relationship.

A representative provided E! News the following statement on Nikki Bella’s behalf—

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

What’s next?

The WWE Universe can watch Total Bellas Sunday nights at 9/8 C on the E! network.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that John Cena and Nikki Bella—being the high-profile Superstars they are, are likely to have their relationship covered by both the E! network as well as WWE in the days to come.

Nikki is presently on hiatus from in-ring competition, as she continues rehabbing a few nagging injuries she’d been suffering from since before her participation in the inaugural WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match, that took place earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cena continues to pursue a career in Hollywood, whilst also performing on a part-time schedule in WWE.

Are you excited at the prospect of Nikki and John getting back together? Sound off in the comments!