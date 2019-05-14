×
WWE News: WWE confirms signing of 'one of the world's top high-flying Superstars'

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
5.63K   //    14 May 2019, 22:15 IST

There's a new face at the WWE Performance Center
There's a new face at the WWE Performance Center

What's the story?

WWE has today confirmed the signing of, in their words, "One of the world’s top high-flying Superstars."

Michael Paris, AKA DJZ, has reported to the WWE Performance Center.

In case you didn't know...

Paris is best known for his time in Impact Wrestling, wrestling under the moniker of DJZ, where he became a two-time X Division Champion, but left the company late last year.

Our very own Riju Dasgupta also interviewed Michael Paris, where the former Impact man opened up about how he narrowly escaped death inside a Mexican hospital after being held hostage by the medical staff.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com have today reported that Michael Paris, better known as DJZ, has reported for training this week at WWE’s Performance Center - calling him, "One of the world’s top high-flying Superstars."

WWE.com reports:

A professional grappler for nearly 15 years, Paris specializes in dynamic, top-rope offense, and has put many competitors away with moves like the 450 Splash and the 630 Splash. He has experience wrestling internationally, including in Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom. Paris has also captured dozens of championships on his journey to WWE, such as the International Wrestling Cartel’s Super Indy Championship, a title formerly held by the likes of AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole and Corey Graves.

Paris’ becomes the latest well-known star to join WWE, following the latest class of signings - Kushida, Shane Strickland and Humberto Garza - who you can find out more about here.

What's next?

Well, there's no doubt we'll be seeing DJZ on NXT television before long, but whether he keeps that nickname may be another story. We'll keep you updated with details of Michael Paris' WWE debut as and when we get it.

Are you excited by the signing of DJZ? Let us know in the comments.

