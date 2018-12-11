WWE News: WWE debuts new version of Champion's theme on Monday Night Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.80K // 11 Dec 2018, 07:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins debuted a new version of his original theme song on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Seth Rollins kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, not only addressing his TLC opponent Dean Ambrose but also Baron Corbin, having made his way to the ring to an unfamiliar theme.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins has had the same theme song ever since The Shield split back in June 2014 and he joined The Authority, it was only last year that "Burn It Down" was added to the beginning to give the Intercontinental Champion a rallying cry as he entered the arena.

This comes just a week after Dean Ambrose updated his theme song to include purge-like music overlayed on top of his original entrance theme.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins debuted a new version of his theme this week on Raw, which sees Burn It Down repeated throughout rather than solely at the beginning, which is what the WWE Universe has become accustomed to.

Rollins defends his Intercontinental Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs this weekend as he fights his former friend Dean Ambrose, but the former Shield member wanted the WWE Universe to get behind him in San Jose this weekend, which is why he has created a battle cry in his theme so that the crowd can get right behind him.

What's next?

Rollins has made an enemy of Baron Corbin which means that he will have to have one eye on Ambrose and one on Corbin this weekend at TLC, but his new theme song ensures that the WWE Universe will be firmly behind him regardless of what happens.

Do you think Seth Rollins' theme needed the update? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement